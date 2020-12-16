Full scale emergency mock exercise at LGBI airport

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 16: In order to ensure preparedness to counteract any eventualities at the airport, especially emphasis on the accident, a full scale emergency mock exercise was conducted on December 15 at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati.

Agencies and all the stakeholders including National Disaster Response Force NDRF, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), State Fire, Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting Services (RFFS), Hospital Institutions, Indian Air Force, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) participated in the event.

The Chairman of the committee, Ramesh Kumar (Airport Director, LGBI Airport) emphasized the significance of such exercise to all and entrusted the job to Safety In-charge UD Baruah Jt. GM (ATM/Safety) and Airport RFFS DC Kachari, SM (Fire) to coordinate with all the stakeholders for the final countdown.

Later a de-briefing meeting was also held at Regional Training Centre, LGBI Airport Guwahati and healthy discussions were exchanged and Feedback of Stakeholders/Observers were noted down.