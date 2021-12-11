Function Celebrating 150th Birth Anniversary of Padmanath Gohain Baruah on Dec 15-16

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Dec 10: The five core socio-culture organizations including Tezpur Sahitya Sabha, Baan Theater, Asamiya Bhasa Unnati Sadhini Sabha, Asamiya Club, Tezpur Lekhika Samaroh and Sonitpur Zila Sahitya Sabha are set to host the concluding function of the 150th birth anniversary of Asom Sahitya Sabha’s founder president Sahitya Kandari Padmanath Gohain Baruah will be held with a two day long varied agenda on December 15 and 16 at the historic Baan Theater and Tezpur Sahitya Sabha Bhawan.

Outlining the programme, in a press conference held here in Tezpur, Dr Bhupen Saikia, president of the reception committee and joint secretary Pankaj Baruah and Jitumani Deva Choudhury said that the programme would start with unfurling of the Asom Sahitya Sabha flag at the premises of Tezpur Sahitya Sabha Bhawan at 8.45 a.m. by Sonitpur District Sahitya Sabha president, Basudev Sarma which will be followed by unfurling of the flag of Baan Theater, Asamiya Bhasa Unnati Sadhini Sabha, Asamiya Club and Tezpur Lekhika Samaroh by it’s presidents Bankim Sarma, Pulin Bhattacharya, Aruna Devi and Manomati Kurmi respectively. At 9.15 am, a tribute will be paid to the ‘Sahitya Kandari’ at Tezpur Sahitya Sabha premises by Padmanath Gohain Baruah’s grand-daughter Mrinali Chetia. Wreath on the statue of the literary icon will be offered by retired vice principal of LOKD College and historian Madhab Chandra Das and the event will be graced by Ex-MLA Tezpur, Brindaban Goswami. It will be followed by another special tribute programme, at Darrang College campus in presence of Dr Biren Das, registrar, Tezpur University and Padmanath Gohain Baruah’s grandson Udai Krishna Gohain Baruah. At 10 o’clock, noted photographer Nalini Kumar Baruah will inaugurate the exhibition of Padmanath Gohain Baruah-used materials at Asamiya Club. At 11 am, a symposium on ‘Renaissance of Assamese language and Padmanath Gohain Baruah’ will be inaugurated by noted litterateur Dr Naren Kalita and will be participated by noted writer and thinker, Mayur Borah, and noted writer Dr Surya Hazarika. The event will be conducted by retired professor of Darrang college, Purneswar Nath.

In the evening Pandmanath Gohain Baruah’s ever popular play ‘Tetun Tamuli’ will be staged and it will be followed by an illumination programme by ex-president of Baan Theatre, Mahendra Nath Keot which will be inaugurated by cabinet minister, Bimal Borah and attendee as chief guest will be the former president of Asom Sahitya Sabha, Dr. Paramananda Rajbangshi. On December 16, the much-awaited bust of Padmanath Gohain Baruah will be inaugurated at the parking site in the heart of the town by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Other highlights of the day are an open session, book and souvenir release, cultural programme, etc. Among others a host of guests including MP Pallab Lochan Das, minister Pijush Hazarika, Ashok Singhal, MLA Padma Hazarika, local MLA Prithiraj Rabha, Pori Gohain Baruah, Boro Sahitya Sabha secretary Prashanta Boro, Dr Bhaskarjyoti Borah, professor Guwahati University, president Asom sahitya Sabha, Dr. Kuladhar Saikia, noted litterateur Dr. Puspa Gogoi, Yese Dorjee Thongshi, vice chancellor, Tezpur University Dr. Vinod Kumar Jain, vice president, Asam Sahitya Sabha Mrinalini Devi, chairman HSEC, Dr. Rukma Gohain Barua, prominent artist from Arunachal Pradesh, Bengiya Hemanta, Dr Madhab Rajbonshi, TMCH, Dr. Pradip Bora, NERIWALEM, Dr. Dhananjay Ghanawat, SP Sonitpur, Dr. S.K. Deuri, LGBRIMH, Rabindra Nath Sarma, president, Tarun Asom Sangha and Dr. Joysankar Hazarika, principal, Darrang College will grace the programme to be held in different phases.