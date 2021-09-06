Future perfect for our party: James Sangma 

NPP holds review meeting at Diphu

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 5: National People’s Party (NPP), Hills Autonomous Unit, Diphu, Karbi Anglong held a review meeting of the party at the conference hall of Karbi Anglong Sports Association (KASA) here on Saturday, where Meghalaya Power minister James K Sangma briefed party workers and leaders on the party’s ideologies, principles and activities for strengthening the party in Karbi Anglong.

Later, while briefing media persons Sangma informed that he had come to attend a review meeting of the party to discuss the results of Assam Assembly election held this year, where the NPP had put up four candidates in Baithalangso, Howraghat, Diphu and Bokajan.

Sangma said, “NPP did not do well in the 2021 Assam State Assembly election from the four Legislative Assembly constituencies of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong as the NPP entered the field very late, but despite that the four party candidates have fought well in the election.”

Sangma said though it is a very slow process, there is a very big scope for NPP to grow in Karbi Anglong.

When asked about the inter-state border issue with Meghalaya and West Karbi Anglong as reportedly a ‘give and take policy’ was adopted by both Meghalaya and Assam governments in resolving the inter-state border issue Sangma said, “The inter-state border issue with West Karbi Anglong in Assam has been for a very long time and many governments and political parties have come and gone but it will be resolved. Many have tried to set-up committees, but nothing has happened. The longer the issue is, the more harmful it is.”

The president of National People’s Youth Front, Nicky Nongkhlaw, party in-charge of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao Autonomous Unit, Lima Longkumer and party candidates who contested in 2021 Assembly elections from Baithalangso LAC, Welcome Teron, Howraghat LAC, Chomang Teron, Diphu LAC, Rajen Timung and Bokajan LAC, David Rengma attended the review meeting.