Thursday, January 23
Flash News
The Hills Times
The Hills Times
You are at:»»G Bidai, Batha return home to join peace talks with govt

G Bidai, Batha return home to join peace talks with govt

0
By on Regional
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Jan 22: Finally, top NDFB-S leaders G Bidai Bishnu Goyari and M Biban alias Binod Mushahary @ Batha arrived at Rangapara designated camp under Gossaingaon sub-division in Kokrajhar district from their Bhutan base to join the negotiating table by laying down their arms before the authorities on Wednesday.

G Bidai was the vice president while Batha is the senior leader of the outfit. More than 100 activists of the outfit followed the two top leaders.

G Bidai was involved in killing of more than 30 Adivasi people in Kokrajhar, Udalguri and Sonitpur districts on December 23 2014.

A rousing welcome was accorded to Bidai and Batha on their arrival.

Later, they were brought to the designated camp at Diglipara along Bishmuri-Saralpara Road.

NDFB-S president B Saoraigwra and secretary BR Ferenga have entered into a pact with the government for suspension of operation (SoO) with the Centre and state government on January 20.

“The new agreement should be a people’s agreement, which is inclusive and acceptable by all,” he said. NDFB (S) general secretary B Feranga said, “We hope to find a solution to the Bodo issue through peace talks.”

“We want political rights for the Bodos,” he added.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.
Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply