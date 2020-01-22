G Bidai, Batha return home to join peace talks with govt

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Jan 22: Finally, top NDFB-S leaders G Bidai Bishnu Goyari and M Biban alias Binod Mushahary @ Batha arrived at Rangapara designated camp under Gossaingaon sub-division in Kokrajhar district from their Bhutan base to join the negotiating table by laying down their arms before the authorities on Wednesday.

G Bidai was the vice president while Batha is the senior leader of the outfit. More than 100 activists of the outfit followed the two top leaders.

G Bidai was involved in killing of more than 30 Adivasi people in Kokrajhar, Udalguri and Sonitpur districts on December 23 2014.

A rousing welcome was accorded to Bidai and Batha on their arrival.

Later, they were brought to the designated camp at Diglipara along Bishmuri-Saralpara Road.

NDFB-S president B Saoraigwra and secretary BR Ferenga have entered into a pact with the government for suspension of operation (SoO) with the Centre and state government on January 20.

“The new agreement should be a people’s agreement, which is inclusive and acceptable by all,” he said. NDFB (S) general secretary B Feranga said, “We hope to find a solution to the Bodo issue through peace talks.”

“We want political rights for the Bodos,” he added.