Ganja smugglers sustain bullet injuries in Kokrajhar 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 10: Two Ganja smugglers sustained serious bullet injuries in the police firing late on Friday evening at Alangi area under Bishmuri police outpost in Kokrajhar district. According to police, the Ganja smugglers were smuggling Ganja at a truck bearing registration number NL07AA0430 bound for Hajipur of Uttar Pradesh from Assam. Police detected the truck at Srirampur interstate border check gate late last evening in a naka checking and later seized 850 kgs of Ganja illegally smuggling in the truck.

Police arrested two persons identified as Ramesh Kumar of Rajasthan and Rahamadtulla Khan (Driver) of Karbi Anglong of Assam. The market value of the seized Ganja would be approximately Rs 85 lakh, informed a source.

Interestingly, the arrested Ganja smugglers sustained bullet injuries while trying to flee from police custody during the search operation at Alangi area. The injured persons were immediately rushed to Kokrajhar RNB Civil Hospital, but later referred to Barpeta Medical College for treatment.

Addressing the reporters at SP office Kokrajhar, Special DGP and IGP of BTR, Dr LR Bishnoi confirmed about the incident and informed that the two were involved with the Ganja smuggling case.