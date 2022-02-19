Garukhuti Families Rehabilitated At Shyampur

HT Correspondent

Dalgaon, Feb 18: The evicted people of Garukhuti under Sipajhar constituency are to be rehabilitated at Shyampur under Dalgaon constituency.

The Darrang Administration held talks with Dalgaon Legislator Mazibur Rahman headed by DC Pranab Kumar Sarma, leaders of several organisations including AAMSU, ASAP, AIUDF and other individuals on January 31 and decided to shift 2,051 families at nearby areas of Shyampur under Dalgaon Revenue Circle.

The administration measured land and started earth filing evacuating corn fields to shift the evicted families there.

While talking to ‘The Hills Times’ Sameer Chaudhury, CO Dalgaon Revenue Circle said- 129 families have been shifted as of now in 2 phases and the rest would be shifted later on in subsequent phases.

Notably, the locals showed dissatisfaction over the shifting of the Garukhuti evicted people to Shyampur and staged protests against the stakeholders as well as local MLA. They raised concerns over the employment of the evicted people.

The administration would allot land for rehabilitation to each family with due process of the law. However, Dalgaon legislator Mazibur Rahman expressed satisfaction saying that the landless families should have been rehabilitated earlier which was not done during the tenures of Congress government.