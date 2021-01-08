Gauhati HC rejects Akhil Gogoi’s bail plea

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 7: The Gauhati High Court on Thursday rejected the bail petition of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samity (KMSS) chief adviser Akhil Gogoi, who has been lodged in Guwahati Central Jail in connection with several criminal cases relating to protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) since December 2019.

The court heard Gogoi’s bail petition in a case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in Guwahati.

A bench of two judges, comprising of Justice Kalyan Roy and Justice Ajit Borthakur, rejected the bail application due to which Gogoi has to languish in the prison.

The decision by the court has dashed hopes of his supporters across the state who had been hoping that he would get released soon to take part in the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

“We are waiting for a copy of the order to know the exact reasons for denial of bail. We will soon approach the Supreme Court with an appeal seeking bail for Gogoi,” said Santanu Borthakur, Gogoi’s advocate, after the court’s decision.

The case pertains to one of the 13 cases registered against Gogoi for his role in the violent protests that took place in December 2019 against the citizenship law. Gogoi has secured bail in all the other cases, including another one filed by the NIA, except this.

Gogoi was earlier granted bail by a special NIA court in one of the two cases being probed by the agency in connection with his alleged role in the violent protest against the CAA in the state.

Gogoi is currently undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). He was arrested on December 12, 2019, for leading the protest against CAA outside the Jorhat deputy commissioner’s office.

The NIA said that Gogoi has been booked for “waging a war against the nation”, conspiracy and rioting.