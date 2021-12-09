Gauhati High Court Dismisses 6 Yrs Old Case Against Subramanian Swamy

HT DESK

The Gauhati High Court on Friday dismissed a hate speech case filed against Dr Subramanian Swamy in Karimganj Court in 2015.

The court of Justice Manish Choudhury has dismissed the case. Swamy appeared before the court virtually today.

A writ petition was filed under article 226/227 of the constitution read with Section 482 CrPC praying for quashing of all proceedings and complaint before the Ld Trial Court.

The Gauhati High Court allowed the Writ Petition and quashed all Court proceedings and complaint as it was an abuse of process of law.

The case was filed by an advocate and the Karimganj court also issued an arrest warrant against Swamy. Challenging the case, Swamy had filed a writ petition with no. WP(C) 4186/2015.

“Assam HC today dismissed a Hate Speech case filed against me in Karimganj Court. It is a devastating order against those who filed it and got a warrant issued. Satya Sabharwal assisted me prepare my Defence. Others too helped. I shall name them next tweet. VHS Tony was great,” Swamy wrote in a tweet.

