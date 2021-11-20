Gauhati University celebrates World Toilet Day

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 19: Gauhati University NSS Cell celebrated the UN declared World Toilet Day on November 19. As part of the programme, a webinar was organised by GU NSS Cell. Delivering his welcome address, Dr Ranjan Kr Kakati, director, Students’ Welfare & Programme Coordinator, NSS Cell, GU welcomed all the dignitaries and participants and said, “we should make people aware about the use of sanitary toilets to make the country ‘open defecation free’ and we must maintain cleanliness to lead a healthy life free from diseases that might be caused due to open defecation.”

Dr Kakati said that volunteers under GU NSS Cell are working with Swachch Bharat Mission- Gramin, Assam and UNICEF in the four aspirational districts of Goalpara, Barpeta, Darrang and Udalguri to make them ODF and lauded the volunteers for their selfless service. Inaugurating the webinar, Partha Pegu ACS, joint director of Sports and Youth Welfare dept, Govt of Assam said that the primary aim of the programme is to make the country open defecation free and he lauded the GU NSS Cell for their efforts in this regard. Attending the programme as the invited speaker Barnali Ghosh, WASH Monitoring Specialist, Mission Directorate, SBM-G said that many Indian populations are still defecating in the open which is polluting the soil and water bodies and causing various diseases like diarrhoea, cholera, etc. She shared her knowledge with the volunteers to sensitise the people and make them aware to make and use sanitary toilets. Tritikhya Borkotoky, volunteer, GU Campus NSS Unit delivered the vote of thanks. About 100 participants comprising NSS volunteers, programme officers, WASH Monitoring officials and members of Gauhati University fraternity attended the webinar.