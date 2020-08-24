Gauhati University issues SOP for exams

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 23: Gauhati University has issued standard operating procedure (SOP) for conducting examinations amid COVID-19 pandemic situation.

According to the notification issued by the controller of examinations on Saturday, promotion of intermediate semester students will be considered on the basis of internal assessment marks and theory marks in the earlier semesters subject to the fact that they have completed the online submission of examination forms.

Final semester examinations will be conducted in blended mode maintaining COVID-19 protocol and the relevant SOP published by the UGC for the purpose. Blended mode means assessment for 50 per cent marks offline examination and remaining 50 per cent on the basis of internal assessment.

The question paper(s) for offline examinations will cover the whole syllabus but the students need to attempt questions for 50 per cent marks only.

“The Heads of respective Academic Departments, G.U. are requested to finalise the mode of action in relation to dissertation in consultation with Controller of Examinations, Gauhati University,” the order added.