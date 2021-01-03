Gaurav Sanman award conferred to Upasana Sharma

HT Correspondent

BARPETA, Jan 3: Sahitya Samaj Sangskritik Seva Mancha, Assam officially conferred the Assam Gaurav Sanman Award 2020 to Upasana Sharma during an event held on December 25 last at PWD auditorium, Guwahati.

Sanjay Kisan, Minister of State for Labour and Development presented the award to Upasana for her contribution in various social fields.

Later, a meeting was also held under the chairmanship of Pradeep Baruah, President, Sahitya Samaj Sanskritik Seva Manch and its Secretary Jayant Saikia. Apart from Upasana, 60 other individuals who have been rendering services in various fields were also awarded during the occasion.