Gaurav Upadhyay transferred, Debajit Deuri new Karbi Anglong SP

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 7: Karbi Anglong superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Upadhyay, who has faced sex slur, has been transferred and Sadiya SP Debojit Deuri has been posted as new SP of the hill district on Tuesday.

“Gaurav Upadhyay has been transferred and his services were attached to Assam Police headquarters till further order,” an official statement said here.

In a reshuffle of the police department, the state government has transferred SP of Special Branch (Establishment), Bhanwar Lal Meena and posted as the new SP of Sadiya. Ratna Singha, SP of Special Branch (Z) will be the new SP, Special Branch (Establishment).

VVR Reddy, SP, Special Branch (EZ), has been transferred and posted as SP (CID), Guwahati while Leena Doley, SP, (CID), Guwahati has been transferred and posted as the new SP of Jorhat.

Meanwhile, All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC) has demanded Assam government for exemplary punishment to outgoing Karbi Anglong SP Gaurav Upadhyay as per law for his alleged sexual harassment on a teenage girl at his official residence.

The APHLC also demanded for placing Upadhyay under suspension immediately for facilitating proper enquiry. “The APHLC deeply sympathises with the victim and her family,” a party statement here said.

The APHLC has also sent a letter to chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Karbi Anglong deputy commissioner for taking immediate legal action against Upadhyay.

Notably, an FIR has been registered against the Upadhyay, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 on the charge of sexually harassing a teenage daughter of another senior woman police officer during a new year party.

Upadhyay threw the party on December 31 in which a senior woman police official went with her teenage daughter.

Upadhyay, an IPS officer of 2012 batch, has taken over as SP of Karbi Anglong district on January 22, 2019.

The IPS officer allegedly sexually harassed the teenager in an inebriated condition inside a room of his official bungalow in Diphu.

The girl’s mother, who is a senior Assam Police Services (APS) officer, lodged a complaint along with her daughter at the All Women Police Station and “a case No 5/2020 was registered POCSO Act on January 3.