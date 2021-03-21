Gautam Bora quits Congress

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, March 20: After being denied ticket from Batadraba constituency in the upcoming assembly elections, former minister and four-time MLA Gautam Bora resigned from the Congress party on Friday.

In the resignation letter, addressed to the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Ripun Bora, Bora said he has resigned from the primary membership and all the other posts of the Congress party.

Though he has not cited any reason for quitting the grand old party, the reasons can be attributed to his discontent of not getting the party ticket.

Congress fielded Sibamoni Bora in Batadraba against BJP MLA Angoorlata Deka.

In 2016, Angoorlata Deka defeated Gautam Bora with a margin of 5,885. While Angoorlata netted 46,343 votes, Gautam Bora got 40,458 votes.

Bora won the 2011 election against AIUDF candidate Matiur Rahman with a narrow margin of 131 votes. Congress candidate Gautam Bora was elected to the assembly with a mandate of 40,950 votes. On the other hand, AIUDF’s Matiur Rahman got 40,819 votes.