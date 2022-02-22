General Observer Conducts Meeting For Upcoming Municipal Elections In Margherita

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Feb 21: On Monday, a meeting was convened in the Office of the SDO (Civil), Margherita concerning the upcoming municipal elections schedule to be held on March 6 in Margherita. Palash Rajkumar Ahom, ADC (i/c), Margherita welcomed the general observer Rahul Chandra Das, ACS, deputy secretary, Transport department, government of Assam, appointed by the Assam State Election Commission.

The general observer addressed all the forty seven (47 nos.) contesting candidates for 20 wards under Margherita Municipal Board and Digboi Municipal Board in the meeting.

Rahul Chandra Das chalked out four essential points for all the candidates to take into consideration during the campaigning period; free and fair election under any circumstances, no corruption, to align all the activities according to the Model Code of Conduct and to maintain the expense register, as the expense amount cannot exceed the budget of Rs 31,200 per candidate as fixed by the Assam State Election Commission for all campaigning activities. He further stressed about obtaining permission for any kind of campaigns, vehicles and to adhere to all the Covid protocols as per the government guidelines and not engage in any foul play during this period, failing to which actions will be taken under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, Disaster Management Act, 2005 and other legal provisions as applicable.

A total of 21 candidates will contest against the 10 wards of Margherita Municipal Board of which Bharatiya Janata Party will contest from ward no- 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, Indian National Congress from ward no-1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, Assam Jatiya Parishad from ward no-2, 7, 8, 9, Asom Gana Parishad from ward no- 3 and one Independent candidate from ward no- 5.

Again at Digboi Municipal Board, 26 candidates will contest against 10 wards. The Bharatiya Janata Party and Indian National Congress will contest from all the 10 wards of Digboi, Assam Jatiya Parishad from ward number- 1, 9, 10 and Independent candidates from ward number- 1, 2, 3.

The general observer wished all the candidates good luck for the poll day on March 6 and requested each one of them to cooperate with the administration so that harmony and brotherhood are maintained during the elections. Apart from the candidates, the meeting was also attended by Pranta Pratim Patra, executive magistrate (i/c) Margherita Municipal Board Elections, Aditi Neog, election officer and other administrative officials.