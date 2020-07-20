Geologist, BSF jawan succumb to COVID-19 in Meghalaya

Death toll rises to 4 ** Deceased BSF jawan from Barama

By: Dhrubajyoti Chakravorty

SHILLONG, June 19: Two patients including a Geological Survey of India (GSI) officer and a BSF jawan died at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) taking the state’s COVID-19 fatalities to 4 on Sunday.

Among the deceased one is from BSF, Shillong and other is from Ri Bhoi district, who recently returned from Kolkata.

This was informed by Meghalaya Health Minister A L Hek.

The State recorded the first death on April 15 when renowned physician Dr John L Sailo Ryntathiang passed away after he was tested positive on April 13.

The death of an eight months old baby boy from Arunachal Pradesh at NEIGRIHMS on July 7 has added the State’s tally to two.

Confirming this, Director of NEIGRIHMS, Dr P Bhattacharyya said, “Both are COVID-19 patients and have died due to reaction to the virus. While one passed away at around 1.30 am, the other died after two hours later.”

He said the 45-year-old BSF jawan from Nakti Para in Barama, Baksa district – Nandeswar Deuri — was referred to the COVID Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of NEIGRIHMS after he was tested positive and start developing problems. “He was kept on ventilator from the day he was admitted to the ICU,” Dr Bhattacharyya said.

The Director said the other, a 35-year-old –BR Syngkai – was a patient who had originally come for a surgery and later tested to be positive for COVID-19. The patient was kept in isolation and when his condition start deteriorating, he was also transferred to the COVID-ICU.

Meanwhile, Director of Health Services (DHS-MI), Dr. Aman Warr informed that the body of the Geologist was taken to Lalsharai in Ri-Bhoi district and the funeral took place today while the funeral of the BSF personnel was held at electric crematorium, Jhalupara, Shillong.

Dr. Warr has informed that all safety measures have been taken besides providing of PPEs to the family members to carry out the last rites.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya has reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 till 2 pm on Sunday. The number of cases reported from East Khasi Hills is 31 (BSF-29 and 2 others), Ri Bhoi-1

Total active cases in the state stands at 397 and 49 patients have recovered.