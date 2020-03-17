GI sheet distribution: Cong flays BJP

HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 17: Congress once again criticised the BJP-ruled Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) for botching up the distribution of GCI sheets in Karbi Anglong under welfare of plain tribes & backward classes (WPT&BC) department.

Addressing a press conference at Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (KADCC) office here, KADCC vice president Ratan Engti said, “Due to the haphazard distribution of tin sheets by KAAC meant for the needy the people have to suffer and an 80 year-old woman was injured. This happened due to the leaders in KAAC seeking political mileage. Those in KAAC are in the wrong but they are accusing others of taking political advantage with it.”

“If KAAC, which is meant for ST(H), is going to work for those in plains then it is tantamount to undermining KAAC. Is the KAAC under CEM Tuliram Ronghang going to allot schemes as he wishes. Such actions by which KAAC’s power is taken away will not be accepted by the people of Karbi Anglong and Congress,” Engti further said.

He further said the GCI sheets if needed to be distributed at all, it should have been done through development block offices and other departments. The CEM has taken schemes to Biswanath Sariali but he should not have taken from the hills and gave them to the plains.

Engti also alleged that MAC Mukut Mahanta has kept all the bricks, sand, iron rods and cement meant for PMAY-G at his private residence at Deopani. KADCC demands that Mahanta should be expelled from the BJP.