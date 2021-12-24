Giraffe at Assam State Zoo Dies

HT DESK

A Giraffe at Assam State Botanical Garden cum Zoo in Guwahati died on Thursday night. The giraffe which was brought from Mysore in 2020 died at around 10.30 pm yesterday.

According to reports, two giraffes were brought from Mysore in 2020 but after one year one of the giraffes died named ‘Bijoy’.

The giraffe has been sent for post mortem.

The giraffe was brought from Chamarajendra Zoological Park, Mysore in 2020 to Guwahati Zoo.

It was after eight years that the Assam Zoo got three giraffes- one from Patna and two from Mysore.

As part of an exchange programme, a female giraffe was brought to Assam Zoo cum Botanical Garden from Sanjay Gandhi Jaivik Udyan in Patna two years ago.

The exchange programme was approved by Delhi’s Central Zoo Authority.

Divisional Forest Officer Tejas Mariswamy said a giraffe has been brought to the Assam zoo after eight years.