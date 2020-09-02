Girl gang raped; one accused surrenders, 4 absconding

HT Correspondent

IMPHAL, Sept 2: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped and then dumped on the roadside presuming dead in between Irong to Heibong Makhong road in the southern part of the state on Tuesday night, the police said on Wednesday.

The main accused of the crime surrendered to the police after being tracked down by irate villagers subsequent to setting his house on fire on Wednesday afternoon. A powerful women organisation has also set a 24-hour dateline to arrest all those responsible for the heinous crime.

The body of the victim was rescued by a group of woman folks who were out for agricultural works in their paddy field in the morning, Manipur Muslim Welfare Organisation (Women Wing) Office spokesperson Sultan Bibi told a press conference on Wednesday.

The victim was immediately rushed to the RIMS hospital Imphal and is undergoing treatment at the ICU. Her condition is stated to be critical, the doctors attending upon her said.