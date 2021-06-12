Give up ration cards: Lakhimpur food and civil supply dept to undeserving 

HT Correspondent

LAKHIMPUR, June 11: The Lakhimpur district food and civil supply and consumer affairs department appealed cordially to the economically sound people holding ration cards to voluntarily give up their ration cards to help the people in need of the cards.

It is to be noted that several well-to-do families having annual income over Rs. 1 lakh are holding ration cards under the National Food Security Act, 2013.

As a result, many poor people have been deprived of getting ration cards, an official said.

Of late, in order to relieve those poor ones economically, the state food and civil supply and consumer affairs department has started a special mission. The objective of this mission is that the undeserved people voluntarily give up their ration cards and provide assistance to the poor people in order to get the ration cards, the official further said.

The department also appealed to the economically sound people to submit their ration cards voluntarily to the deputy commissioner’s Office or sub-divisional officer’s Office, a release stated.