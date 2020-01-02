Glamour Academy calendar launched

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 2: Glamour Academy instituted its Calendar Launch 2020 at Silpagram Auditorium on Thursday. Bhranti Medhi and Rameh Kalita opened the stage and announced the selected models for 2020 calendar models.

Rina Basumatary, Head of the Glamour Academy along with Lajashree Sarma, Astha Kutum, Pinki Begum, Rashmi Rekha Das, Geeta Das, Sampi Sen, Manju Bora, Pari Gogoi, Pudami Basumatory, Riya Kutum, Mampi Biswas, Junali Mandal, Rumi Basumatory, Mosomi Narjary, Rabina Boro, Nisa Boro, Babita Boro, Pam Kaishyap, Pinki Paul, Mayuri Das, Jaishree Bora, Mousami Sarkar, Sanju Patel, Jamai Boro, Anamika Kutari, Abinash, Sonmani Singh walked on the stage during the occasion.