Glowing tributes paid to Karbi-Dimasa ethnic clash victims at Charchim

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, Oct 17: Glowing tributes were paid to the victims of Karbi- Dimasa ethnic clash in a function held at Charchim in West Karbi Anglong on Saturday.

A group of extremists attacked a passenger bus at Charchim and swooped down Presek Village killing 41 people, including women and children in October 17, 2005.

A silent prayer was held in memory of the victims. Attending the remembrance meeting, chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang said that a park with the statues of those killed will be constructed at Charchim. He also inaugurated a guest house at the spot and planted a sapling.

The CEM along with other dignitaries lighted earthen lamps and incense sticks in front of the memorial plaque and offered silent prayers for the departed souls.

The relatives of the victims offered food and drink to the departed soul according to Karbi practices. The attendees also wore black badges.

MLA Dr. Mansing Rongpi, executive members (EMs) Lunsing Teron, Amar Tisso and Mangal Sing Timung attended the remembrance meet.

The day was also remembered across Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong by political parties and civil society organisations. In the evening in Diphu candles were lighted at public places to remember the victims of the ghastly massacre.

Karbi Students Association (KSA) lighted candles at Diphu Government College and at their office. Candles were also lit at Semson Sing Ingti Memorial Park here by Joint Action Committee for Autonomous State (JACAS) in the evening.