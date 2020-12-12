Glowing tributes to martyrs of anti-CAA protest

We will continue our protest, says youth icon Zubeen Garg

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 12: Glowing tributes were paid to the five martyrs of the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act by various individuals, members of student and social organisations on the occasion of their first death anniversary in the city on Saturday.

Five persons – Sam Stafford, Dipanjal Das, Ishwar Nayak, Abdul Alim and Dwijendra Panging were killed in police firing during the anti-CAA movement that broke out across the state in December last year.

A tribute ceremony was organised at Hatigaon High School in the city on the occasion, which was attended by All Assam Students Union (AASU) chief adviser Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharjya, president Dipanka Kumar Nath, general secretary Sankor Jyoti Baruah and artiste Barsha Rani Bishaya, besides hundreds of students and leaders of other organisations.

Meanwhile the AASU organised a public homage programme to pay tribute to the five and launched its ‘Gana Hunkar’ (mass roar) protests across the state, Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) too observed Sankalp Divas (pledge day) and vowed to renew its movement against CAA in tooth and nail.

Several other groups also paid tribute to the five deceased and opposed CAA.

Paying tribute to the ‘martyrs’ of CAA, heartthrob of youths Zubeen Garg said, “We will never forget the sacrifices of the deceased and their families. CAA will never be accepted and we will continue our opposition against the Act.”

Despite a year has passed, the legislation remained ineffective as rules were yet to be notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on December 9, 2019, and by the Rajya Sabha on December 11, 2019. After the President of India on December 12, last year gave his assent to the law, there has hardly been any word on it from the home ministry.

Recently, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said in West Bengal that the granting of citizenship to the non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan under the CAA will begin, most likely from January 2021.

Meanwhile, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and Rajya Sabha member Ripun Borah said they will submit a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking justice for the five martyrs, who lost their lives during the anti-CAA movement last year.

The APCC will collect signatures of 20 lakh people to back the memorandum.

Bora informed that it will seek the President’s intervention in setting up an inquiry into the entire incident and an investigation as to how the firing took place during the protests.

Bora added that the memorandum will also ask the government to provide an ex-gratia of Rs. 20lakh to each of the martyrs’ families and that the officer who fired on the innocent lives should be punished.

APCC is also contemplating moving to Gauhati high court (GHC) seeking justice for the five martyrs.

In Jorhat, members of AASU, AJYCP and 29 other organisations staged a massive sit-in demonstration in front of the Jorhat deputy commissioner’s office to protest against CAA.

The organisations demanded a high-level inquiry into the death of five youth reportedly due to shooting by security personnel in Guwahati during anti-CAA stir in December last year.

The programme which was named ‘Gana Hunkar’ (mass roar), the protesters first offered floral tributes and lighted earthen lamps in front of the portraits of the five martyred youths during the protests.

The protesters shouted slogans against chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and the Central government and other slogans like ‘Asomiya Zindabad’ and ‘BJP hatao, jati bachao’ (remove BJP and save community).

Jorhat district unit AASU president and assistant general secretary of the state unit of the students’ body Jul Khound, who addressed the protesters, said that the anti-CAA stir would be continued with renewed zeal and vigour like last winter till the Act was repealed.

AASU state executive member Jitu Neog, Jorhat district unit general secretary Dip Dutta, former AASU leader Niren Sharma, president of CAA Birodhi Oikya Mancha (Jorhat) president Niranjan Mahanta, Jorhat district president (in-charge) of AJYCP Upen Kalita, advocate and activist Sudipta Nayan Goswami, were among those who took part in the protest.