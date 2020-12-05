Glowing tributes to war heroes of 1962 conflict

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, Dec 4: Walong in Arunachal Pradesh, witnessed the bloodiest battle better known as the “Battle of Walong” during Indo-China conflict of 1962. The battle is remembered for the steely resolve, valour and unparalleled bravery displayed by the soldiers of the Indian Army despite numerous challenges.

Lt Gen RP Kalita, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Spear Corps, Colonel of the Kumaon and Naga Regiments and the Kumaon Scouts unveiled the statues of the “Kumaoni Soldier” at the Hut of Remembrance at Kibithu and at Walong War Memorial.

The event was made memorable and unique by the presence of 79 year old Subedar (Honorary Captain) KS Takuli (retired), a braveheart of 6 Kumaon who gallantly fought at this very location way back in 1962. The presence of the war veteran along with dignitaries from civil administration, local headmen of Meyor and Mishmi villages, veterans of the Kumaon Regiment and a number of senior army officers and jawans was a befitting tribute to the valiant soldiers of 6 Kumaon.

Lt Gen RP Kalita, while interacting with media on the occasion, brought out the significance of the event and said that 6 Kumaon was one of the five Infantry battalions which played a major role during this glorious battle.

These statues symbolise the daredevilry of the brave-hearts of 6 Kumaon who surpassed all limits of human endurance and soldierly valour while facing a formidable enemy in treacherous terrain and weather conditions.