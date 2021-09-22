GM NFR conducts inspection of railway infrastructure in greater Guwahati

GUWAHATI, Sept 21: Anshul Gupta, general manager of Northeast Frontier Railway conducted inspection at Kamakhya, Guwahati and New Guwahati Railway Stations on Monday. The general manager reviewed various key parameters of passenger convenience, amenities, security, ongoing developmental works and freight handling facilities during his inspection. He was accompanied by senior officers from headquarters, the divisional railway manager of Lumding division and the other divisional officers during inspection.

The general manager inspected ongoing cleanliness drives at Kamakhya and Guwahati Railway stations and also took part in a tree plantation programme as part of Swachhta Pakhwada. It may be mentioned that Northeast Frontier Railway has been observing Swachhta Pakhwada from September 16 to 30 with a view to ensure improvement in cleanliness at all its premises i.e., stations, trains, offices, colonies, workshops, maintenance depots, hospitals, etc.

During his visit at Kamakhya and Guwahati Railway Stations, the general manager reviewed passenger amenities and progress of developmental works of sick line, coaching depot and provision of additional lines to increase operational flexibility and efficiency in train operations. Inspection of food stalls, CCTV surveillance system, and ticket counters along with other passenger amenities related works were conducted. The general manager also interacted with passengers at stations. He later inspected the coaching depot at Guwahati and interacted with maintenance staff, especially the women workers engaged with train maintenance works.

Discussions with officers and staff were held at Guwahati coaching depot and station and the general manager gave necessary instructions for improving the working system. He also suggested increasing coaching, parcel and other than coaching earnings. Inspection of ongoing works to improve goods and parcel handling facilities at New Guwahati Station was also conducted.