GMC Poll Expenditure | Rs 2.5 Lakh Prescribed As Maximum Ceiling

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 24: In regards to the general election to the Guwahati Municipal Corporation, 2022, an amount of Rs. 2.5 lakh (Rupees two lakh fifty thousand) has been prescribed as maximum ceiling of expenditure by a candidate contesting as the ward councillor. The State Election Commission, Assam has prescribed the same in exercise of power conferred under Rule 13 of Guwahati Municipal Corporation Election Rules, 1973.