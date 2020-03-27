GMCH designated as COVID-19 hospital

State Govt signs MoU with 35 Guwahati pvt hospitals, nursing homes

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 27: Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) will be completely shut down for general patients from Saturday, Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced here on Friday.

GMCH will be kept exclusively for coronavirus treatment even as no positive case has so far been detected in the state, Sarma said addressing a press conference here Friday.

“All the private nursing homes, clinical establishments in Guwahati agreed to take the load of GMCH,” he said.

“The Assam government has also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with 35 private hospitals of the city for two months for the treatment of general patients of the state,” the minister said.

“Apart from cancer, emergency and gynaecology sections, the entire GMCH will be shut down within next 48 hours. Altogether 35 private hospitals and nursing homes in Guwahati have inked memorandums of understanding (MoU) with the state government to offload the regular patients of GMCH. Patients can directly go to the private hospitals which have signed agreement with the government,” Sarma said.

“Today is the milestone for us because private hospitals have agreed to take the load of patients from the government hospitals,” Sarma said.

Similar model would be implemented soon for Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh and Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH), the minister said.

Of 308 samples collected for coronavirus, the results of 31 are awaited, he said.

Final year MBBS, nursing, dental, ayurvedic students will be deployed for COVID-19 treatment, he said and added that after working for 7 days, a doctor will be under quarantine for 14 days.

“Soon we will have 4000-5000 beds in the three premier hospitals of the state for treating COVID-19 patients,” Sarma added.