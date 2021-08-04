‘Go for Gold Lovlina’ echoes all over Assam on eve of bout

Assam girl to take on top-seeded Busenaz Surmeneli from Turkey today

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Aug 3: All eyes are now on Lovlina Borgohain. A medal already secured, the phenomenal pugilist (69 Kg) will be in pursuit of history when she takes on reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the Olympic semi-finals here on Wednesday, aiming to become the first ever Indian boxer to advance to the Games final.

People from all around the country and the state are wishing her luck, appreciating her dedication and showering their blessings on the glorious daughter of Assam.

As a gesture of appreciation, the Byatikarm Group on Tuesday organised a car rally titled ‘Go for Gold Lovlina Borgohain’ to support Lovlina.

The rally started from Hotel Landmark, B Barooah Road, Guwahati from 8 am onwards covering the prime locations of Guwahati city.

The campaign was attended by the eminent personalities such as regional director of India Tourism North East, Sankha Subhra Devbarman, MLA and former president of Asam Sahitya Sabha Dr. Paramananda Rajbongshi, former officers Swapnanil Barua, Rajiv Prakash Baruah, eminent singer Dr. Sangita Kakati, assistant high commissioner of Bangladesh in Guwahati Dr. Shah Mohammad Tanvir Mansur, chairman of MJI Group Dr. Jehirul Islam, director of MJI Group Pakeezah Rahman, senior journalist Debajit Bhuyan, secretary of Asam Sahitya Sabha Chandan Sharma, Women Entrepreneur Darshana Sengupta, Prasenjit Ganguly and many others.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to pray for the boxer, a programme was organised in the Nehru Stadium to light candles which was participated by chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

By lighting a candle in front of the statue of Radha Govinda Baruah, Dr. Sarma marked the auspicious inauguration of the programme.

Lovlina was up against Nien-Chin Chen in her quarterfinal bout. She had lost to the Chinese Taipei boxer in her previous four meetings but she put up a good show and got the win to assure herself at least a Bronze medal at the Tokyo Games.

Lovlina will now face the top-seeded boxer from Turkey Busenaz Surmeneli on Wednesday.

A win in the semi-final will make her the most successful Indian boxer at the Olympics.

On the other hand, a mass religious prayer was organised at SAI centre Titaguri in Kokrajhar to extend best wishes and blessings to Lovlina for her semi-final match on Wednesday.

The prayer programme was organised by Bodoland Territorial Council administration and BTC Sports and Youth Welfare department to stand in solidarity with Lovlina.

Several religious prayer troupes including Bathow, Satsangha, Kriishnaguru, Christian, Muslim, Brahma Dharma, Satsangha participated and offered their prayers for Lovlina Borgohain and expressed their hope that Lovlina will be winning Gold medal in the final match for the country.

“We do hope that Lovlina will win Gold for India in the final match of the ongoing Olympics,” Boro said.

Assembly to be adjourned for 30 minutes

The proceedings in the Assam Assembly would be adjourned for thirty minutes on Wednesday during the semi-final bout of Lovlina.

Lovlina, a two-time world championship Bronze-medallist, is also the first female boxer from Assam to qualify for the Olympics.

“When I began, I was not fearless. But when I gained confidence in my abilities and I did not care about what people were saying and started performing better,” Lovlina had said at a virtual press conference.