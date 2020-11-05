Gobin Bora memorial meeting held at Jamugurihat

HT CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Nov 4: A Gobin Bora memorial meeting was held in the residential house at Salaguri, Jamugurihat on Wednesday.

Notably, late Gobin Bora (96) who died on October 25 was a torch bearer of Sankari Sanskriti, a devoted member of Srimanta Sankardev Namdharma Samaj and a veteran social worker.

Narayan Saikia, former president of Assam Sahitya Sabha Jamugurihat branch recalled the social contribution of late Bora and made an appeal for the young generation to follow the path of selfless social service that was shown by him.

Senior social worker Dimbeswar Saikia lighted the earthen lamps before the portrait and Umesh Hazarika, vice president of Sonitpur district committee of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev Namdharma Samaj offered floral tribute to late Bora.