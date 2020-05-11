Gogoi for withdrawal of lockdown against COVID-19

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 11: Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Tarun Gogoi on Monday urged the Centre and the state governments for withdrawal of the nationwide lockdown to combat the COVID-19 pandemic as it has failed to fulfill the real purpose.

Gogoi, however, advocated for total lockdown in the red zone areas, where the COVID-19 situation has taken an ugly turn.

“I am in favour of withdrawing lockdown after completion of third phase on May 17 except hot spot areas with strict compliance of prescribed guidelines. Most of the countries are lifting lockdown in the world. For example Taiwan, the country which has more people to people, business contact and is near to Wuhan city of China has been able to contain corona without total lockdown. There were only 440 corona cases out of which six died in the country,” Gogoi said in a statement here.

“Though one and half month has passed since the lock-down imposed on March 25, the number of coronavirus cases has gone up along with the number of deaths. Only silver lining is the recovery rate with 30.07% while the fatality is 3.3% as compared to the advanced countries like US, Europe, Canada, etc,” Gogoi said.

“At the same time because of the lockdown, millions of people have lost their jobs, livelihoods and became poor. It has become extremely difficult to meet their two square of meals,” he said.

“According to CMIE — 110 million jobs losers are there in April. It is really pathetic to see the lakh of migrant labourers from different parts of the country are walking hundreds of miles with luggage on their back and head along with the children in their arms,” he said.

“A few days back, a goods train ran over 17 tired labourers who were sleeping on railway track at Aurangabad and all died. It is really shameful for the country which is going to be one of the economic superpower as Modiji used to say,” he also said.

“PM Modiji who promised achhe din with two crores job creation in every year and to deposit an amount of Rs 15 lakh on each bank account is to a great extent responsible for his whimsical decision of demonetisation, wrong implementation of GST and abrupt declaration of lockdown without proper planning and policy,” the three term chief minister said.

“Even after one and half month, we don’t have a clear picture of roadmap of Modiji’s govt to solve the problem particularly the loss of jobs and livelihoods of poor and vulnerable section of the people of the country. Now questions have been arising whether lockdown is going to do more harm than good. While Modi govt. could wave of loan of defaulters like Vijay Malya, Nirov Modi, Mehul Choksi, Ram Dev to the tune of Rs 68,000 crore. Can’t the Union government spend at least Rs 500 to each labourer along with bearing free railway journey to their respective states,” he questioned.

“At the initial stage, Modiji did not want the migrant labourers to proceed to their states which was a wrong decision,” he added.

“According to me, livelihoods are more important than lives. Without livelihood one can’t bear the expenses of preventing him from coronavirus to save his life. We have to live with coronavirus as we have been living with floods, TB and other dangerous diseases,” Gogoi said.

“The role of the state government has led to economic bankruptcy whereby millions of people are losing jobs, livelihoods and particularly daily wage earners, rickshaw pullers, the lawalas, milk-fish producers, animal husbandry, weavers, small businessmen, etc. The state government is blindly following the directions of the centre though the situation is quite different in Assam. That is why our demand has been that the states should be taken into confidence by the Centre,” Gogoi said.

“I do agree with Rahul Gandhi that not only PM, CM, DMs to be equally strong but panchayats also should be empowered. The lockdown in tea and agriculture, animal husbandry, small cottage Industries, weaving were not necessary. It could have been carried with strict compliance of social distance wearing masks and frequent hand wash,” he further said.

“Reluctance of the Assam government to bring back the stranded people of Assam from other parts of India exposed how the Sonowal government could be so inhumane and cruel which is contrary to the culture of the people of Assam. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s statement that it would lead more and more COVID-19 positive cases while he welcomed the students from Kota of Rajashthan and now why he is against those who are keen to come to their states. It is very strange that health minister in his tweet said that there is no COVID-19 testing facility at the Assam-Bengal border entry point at Srirampur. Screening and testing facility at the border is most important to check the spread of epidemic from the people coming from other states to Assam,” Gogoi said.

“Every state is keen to bring back the stranded people from different parts of the country by train and buses. Till today Assam government has not taken steps for bringing back them by railway. We have not seen any concrete plan to extend financial help to the vulnerable sections who have lost their livelihoods, jobs and now finding it difficult to meet their two square of meals. Government has not yet started the survey of the loss of every individual or group which is very necessary to provide financial help for the survival of those people,” Gogoi said.

“Though the government has been engaging in discussion with various groups but we don’t know which of the suggestions have been accepted and how those will be implemented. Mere discussion is meaningless unless follow up action is not taken up. We want action oriented Govt. not publicity and photo oriented,” he said.

“Himanta Biswa Sarma promised to create two lakh Jobs every year. Instead of creating jobs lakh of people have lost jobs and livelihood. Not to speak of creating new jobs, they have not even been able to fill up 50,000 vacancies which are lying vacant in different departments of the state government,” he said.

“On May 8 in its cabinet meeting, Assam government took certain decision like extending working hours from 8 hours to 12 hours daily, Contract Labourers and Factory Act etc and thereby doing great injustice to the labour community. The labourers who are the worst affected victims in COVID-19 pandemic, the Assam government has miserably failed in providing justice even minimum wage for the tea garden labourers. The decision of anti labour should be withdrawn,” he said.