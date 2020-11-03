Gogoi hospitalised again, in ICU 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 2: A week after his discharge from a hospital post-Covid-19 recovery, former chief minister and veteran Congress leader Tarun Gogoi has been admitted to Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) here again and put on ventilator support as his health condition deteriorated on Monday.

Gogoi complained of restlessness on Sunday night, following which he was taken to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), superintendent of the health facility Abhijit Sarma told reporters here.

“Yesterday we got information at around 10:30 PM that Gogoi was feeling restless. Even if he was under observation at his home, we shifted him to GMCH ICU immediately. After examination doctors reported carbon dioxide retention,” said a doctor.

Sarma said that a team of doctors is monitoring his health. “We have put Gogoi on non-invasive ventilator support and his oxygen saturation level is normal now. He is mentally stable and conscious,” Sarma said.

Gogoi’s health condition is being monitored by a nine-member committee of doctors, which was formed by the state government after he had tested positive for Covid-19 in August.

Gogoi was discharged from the hospital on October 25 after undergoing treatment for the Coronavirus infection and other post-recovery complications.

Gogoi had tested positive for Covid-19 on August 25 and was admitted to the hospital the next day.

The octogenarian leader’s health condition had deteriorated on August 31 with a sudden fall in oxygen saturation level.

He was administered plasma therapy and became stable later.