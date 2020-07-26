Gogoi targets Mukhi for COVID protocol violation

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 25: Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Tarun Gogoi on Saturday flayed the BJP-led government in the state for violating the Covid-19 protocol due to which corona cases have been rising alarmingly in the state.

“While many BJP leaders are critical of MP Pradyut Bordoloi’s presence at the Janaja of Mufti Khairul Islam at Juria in Nagaon, they are conspicuously silent about the Governor Jagdish Mukhi’s visit to the flood-affected areas by breaking all norms,” Gogoi said in a statement here.

“The Raj Bhawan was declared as containment zone after around 73 people, including officers and staff tested positive for COVID-19 on July 4. However, sudden withdrawal of the status by the state government is a gross violation of COVID-19 protocol,” Gogoi said.

Gogoi accused Governor for violation of Covid-19 protocol by visiting various flood-affected areas of the state.

Mukhi has conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of the state in the last week. Apart from it, Mukhi also visited several flood-affected places to take the stock of the situation and interacted with affected people in the relief camps.

“The Governor, aged about 77 years, being the constitutional head of the state, visited different flood-affected areas of the state. This is a violation of the protocol. He should have set an example to the fellow citizens,” Gogoi said.

“If a responsible person like Governor, the constitutional head, does not follow the rules and regulations how we could expect a common man to behave like law abiding citizen,” the Congress leader questioned.