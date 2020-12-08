Gogoi’s ashes to be immersed at Nimatighat tomorrow

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Dec 7: The ashes of three-time chief minister Tarun Gogoi will be immersed in the Brahmaputra off Nimatighat here on Wednesday evening.

Disclosing this at a press meet here on Monday, All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary and former two times MLA of Jorhat, Rana Goswami said that Gaurav Gogoi, son of Tarun Gogoi and Kaliabar Lok Sabha MP, and late Gogoi’s widow Dolly Gogoi would carry the ashes of the stalwart and reach Jorhat on Tuesday evening, halting at some places enroute.

“The exercise of scattering the ashes in different rivers after taking them to different districts by Congress workers and paying homage had been named Tarun Gogoi Smritit Sadhbhavana Yatra and Asti Bisarjan,” Goswami said.

He further said that it was befitting that Gogoi’s Sadhbavana Yatra began from Jorhat as it was here that Gogoi had been born, did his schooling, studied in college, began his first job and his political career apart from being elected four times from Titabar out of which three times he had been made the chief minister.

He further said that on December 9, early morning at about 9 am, a public Shraddhanjali Sabha (paying homage programme) at Jorhat Court Field would be undertaken accompanied by singing of religious hymns and gayan bayan.

At 9.30 am, Gaurav Gogoi would also hand over seven urns carrying the ashes of Gogoi to Congress representatives of seven upper Assam districts- Jorhat, Majuli, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.

The team of Congress men including Tarun Gogoi’s brother Dip Jyoti Gogoi who organised the programme would also felicitate colleagues of Gogoi who had joined Youth Congress along with the stalwart.

“Tarun Gogoi had always arranged a get together with them when he was in Jorhat and spend a few happy hours going down memory lane with them. We will therefore invite and felicitate the few remaining ones who had joined the Youth Congress with him,” Goswami said.

Another programme would be donating packets of books on the life history of Tarun Gogoi to representatives of three colleges in Jorhat on the day.

At about 3 pm, the ashes would be taken to Nimatighat via Borigaon, Naoboicha, Potia Gaon to be immersed in the Brahmaputra by Gaurav Gogoi. A ferry would take Gogoi to a spot at a slight distance away from the ghat where it would be immersed.

On Monday at Titabar Ratanpur village, the people spontaneously held an Adya Shraddha of the former chief minister.