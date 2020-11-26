Gogoi’s last journey today, cremation at Navagraha

Humanity pouring in to pay last respect to ex-chief minister **Govt declares half holiday

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 25: Elaborate arrangements have been taken up by Kamrup (Metro) district administration for last journey of veteran Congress leader and former chief minister Tarun Gogoi, who will be cremated at Navagraha Cremation Ground in the city on Thursday.

However, people from his constituency are demanding that his last rites be performed in his home district Jorhat.

“As per Gogoi’s wish, his body will be taken to a temple, a mosque and a church before the last rites,” Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and Rajya Sabha member Ripun Bora said.

“The funeral process will begin after 9 am,” state finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

As a mark of respect to the former chief minister, the Assam government has declared a half holiday (at 1pm) on Thursday.

During this period, all the government offices, semi-government offices, public sector undertakings, corporations, boards, educational institutions will remain closed, stated an official order.

For smooth functioning of traffic movement during the funeral procession from Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Panjabari to Silpukhuri’s Navagraha Crematorium, the deputy commissioner of police has announced traffic guidelines to be followed.

The rally will first start from Kalakshetra to the former CM’s official residence in Dispur. On the way Gogoi’s mortal remains will be taken to the Roman Catholic Church in Rukmini Gaon.

After completion of a prayer service at the church, the procession will be held from under the Ganeshguri Bridge towards Zoo Road.

Gogoi’s body will be taken to the Zoo Road Namghar and then the funeral procession will continue on Chandmari and GNB road.

The procession will then proceed for prayers at the Burra Masjid in Ambari.

The next stop would be Shukleshwar Temple via MG Road and then visit Ugratara Temple in Uzan Bazar and lastly to Navagraha Crematorium.

State finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the Navagraha Crematorium on Wednesday ahead of the funeral of the former chief minister.

“As per the consent of the Assam Congress and family members of Tarun Gogoi we have decided to perform the last rites at Navagraha. We have arranged in a way that we can accommodate 1000 people during the funeral. APCC president Ripun Bora urged us to arrange the crematorium so that it can accommodate 1,000 people. “By today the crematorium will be ready,” Sarma said.

Meanwhile, tributes have poured in from all over the country. Thousands of mourners, friends, fans, well-wishers, political leaders and party workers have lamented the demise of the three-time chief minister.

Top leaders of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) paid their rich tribute to former chief minister at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra here.

AASU chief advisor Dr. Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharjya, president Dipanka Kumar Nath, general secretary Sankar Jyoti Baruah, former general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi visited Kalakshetra to pay their last respect to the three-time chief minister of the state.

Remembering the veteran politician, Dr. Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharjya said that Gogoi was a leader with rare democratic values.

“In his long journey, Gogoi made efforts to solve the issues of Assam with democratic means. Right after coming to the power, he took bold steps to end the rule of secret killings in Assam. He expressed interest to solve the burning issue of illegal foreigners,” Bhattacharjya said.

“He was successful in his efforts to curb the secret killings. It is the most noteworthy contribution he had made towards the Assamese people”, AASU president Dipanka Kumar Nath said.

The newly-elected general secretary of the student body, Sankar Jyoti Barua termed the demise of the former chief minister as the end of an era.

“Though he was a leader of a national political party, he will be remembered for his willingness to solve the problems of Assam,” said former AASU general secretary Lurin Jyoti Gogoi.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma paid his last respects to Gogoi here. “Paid my respects to Assam’s son & tallest political stalwart of the North East, Sh. Tarun Gogoi ji who was a father figure to many. His demise is a great loss to the entire North East. Also conveyed my condolences to [email protected] Asm & his family. May God be with them,” Sangma teweeted.

State forests and environment minister Parimal Suklabaidya paid tribute to former chief minister here.

“Paid the last tributes to the mortal remains of former CM Shri Tarun Gogoi. His unparalleled & immense contributions & his visionary & firm ideologies will be remembered by the entire nation. Interacted with @GauravGogoiAsm& expressed my sincere condolences to them,” Suklabaidya tweeted.

Actor Barasha Rani Bisoya along with other actors paid tribute to Gogoi at Sankardev Kalakshetra. “It was an irreparable loss for the state. He was the most efficient chief minister of Assam and this has been proved by the people as they elected him as the chief minister for three consecutive terms. He was a good human being and being a chief minister he never showed selfishness. He always worked for the state and for the people for which he received love and affection from the people,” said Barasha Rani Bisoya while paying tribute to the veteran politician.

“He never showed any difference between people be it artists, journalists or common people. He always had conversation with the people with a smiling face. He always used to guide me and inspired me in my life,” added Barasha.

As a mark of tribute to the former chief minister, sand artist Ranjan Saikia created a sand sculpture of Tarun Gogoi at Gabhoru riverside in Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district. Saikia shared the image of the sculpture via his twitter handle.