Golaghat cops playing the role of a good Samaritan

Police personnel feed poor, deliver medicines amid lockdown

By: Ritupallab Saikia

GOLAGHAT, March 27: The cops here on Friday played the role of a good samaritan by distributing food items amongst the families of poor and needy people.

The drive was undertaken under the leadership of Golaghat superintendent of police Pushp Raj Singh. Apart from that the cops also provided foods to stray dogs and simian.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown has brought out both sides of the police, with its personnel, on one hand, enforcing the restrictions on the movement of people by caning violators and making them do push-ups and on the other, they were also seen feeding the poor and helping the needy.

The lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the spread of novel coronavirus entered the third day on Friday.

Individual and collective deeds of kindness by police personnel were witnessed across the state in the past two days.

The constables were seen feeding beggars in various parts of Golaghat district.

“As the 21-day nationwide lockdown is going on we thought of reaching out to those families which are basically daily wage earners. I discussed the matter with my Golaghat police team and all the personnel of the force have decided to contribute ten percent of their salaries for the cause. We are distributing a survival kit which consists of five kg of rice, daal, potatoes, onions and a packet of soap and it is going to be continued for the rest of the lockdown, said Singh,” Singh said.

On the other hand the Golaghat Municipal Board (GMB) has started selling vegetables through mobile vans in all the thirteen wards of the town. These vans will roam in the wards from 7 to 11 every day.

Meanwhile the Marwari Sammelan here have offered two buildings namely Maheswari Bhawan and Gajanan Jallan Seva Sadan to be used and converted into temporary quarantine or medical centres for the people.

“Presently there are seven patients who are being kept in isolation at Kushal Konwar civil hospital. Out of these two persons are from Sonitpur district who were admitted after showing some symptoms during regular screening conducted at Sarupathar railway station. All these patients are male and are within the age range of 30 to 50 years. Their samples have already been sent for testing and hopefully we will get the results by tomorrow,” said Dr. Dilip Rajbongshi of Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital here.

It is to be noted that the isolated patients include the passenger from Golaghat who travelled in the same Indigo flight in which the COVID-19 positive patient from Mizoram arrived in Guwahati.

“As of today there are a total of 250 dedicated COVID-19 isolation beds are ready in the entire district and if situation arise then we are also in a position to covert the KK civil hospital into a COVID-19 hospital,” said Rajbongshi.