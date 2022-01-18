Goods Train to Start Operation in Abhayapuri – Gauripur BG Section

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 17: Rangiya division of NF Railway is going to run first goods train in Gauripur – Bilasipara – Abhayapuri section from January 18 with speed of 50 kmph in Gauripur – Bilasipara section and 90 kmph in Bilasipari – Abhayapuri section. The section has 5 stations viz. Alamganj, Bagribari, Bilasipara, Chapar and Bechimari. Running of goods trains in the new BG section will help in reducing congestion and faster movement of goods trains in other congested sections, which will eventually benefit the traders.

CRS (Commissioner of Railway Safety) had inspected this Bilasipara – Abhayapuri section on December 13th and 14th, 2021 and subsequently permitted operations of trains.

Rangiya division of Northeast Frontier Railway is making announcements along the track and at stations advising people to keep away from track for their own safety. General public in this section is requested to avoid movement over track and to maintain safe distance from railway track from a safety point of view and to nullify the chances of any untoward incident.