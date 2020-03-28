Gorlosa announces free rice for BPL families in Dima Hasao

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, March 28: North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) chief executive member (CEM) Debolal Gorlosa on Saturday announced distribution of free rice to the people below the poverty line (BPL) in the wake of the 21-day countrywide lockdown to contain COVID-19 virus in the hill district.

While taking up the responsibility to bear any loss incurred by the department, Gorlosa has instructed food & civil supplies department for free rice distribution to those who belong to BPL families. These families have been asked to contact their respective co-operative or fare price shops for supply of their rations.

Meanwhile, all the houses where the people coming from outsides are under home quarantine, have been stamped to alert others and to ensure social distancing. Health authorities along with the district administration have started stamping ‘home quarantined’ mark with the indelible ink, on the hands of those suspected of being infected with corona virus or those who have recently travelled back home from other states.

District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has constituted District Level Incident Response Team (IRT) for COVID-19 under DC Amitabh Rajkhowa as the responsible officer who is also the chairman of DDMA. Various cell constituted under the IRT are incident commander, safety officer, liaison officer, information & media officer, operation section chief, planning section chief and logistic section chief. This cell shall be activated in the event of occurrence of any emergency as per government’s standing order.

There was no report of any person entering Dima Hasao from other places and therefore home quarantined persons have not increased from 357. The report received from Silchar Medical College of one suspect patient admitted earlier at the isolation unit of Haflong Civil has arrived as negative.