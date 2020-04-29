Gorlosa commemorates 69th council foundation day amid lockdown

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, April 29: North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) chief executive member (CEM) Debolal Gorlosa addressed the media commemorating the 69th foundation day of the oldest council in the entire country. Conveying his gratitude to all the people of this district for their cooperation throughout the crisis faced by the entire world during the pandemic, he stated, “This year for the first time, since the beginning of the council in 1952, we decided not to have any celebration as the nation is facing the threat of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.”

Taking the name of India’s first Law Minister Bhim Rao Ambedkar, who played a pivotal role in the drafting of the Indian Constitution, CEM Gorlosa said that he is happy that he has an opportunity to serve the people of this district at the capacity of CEM because for this reason.

Expressing his happiness about the work undertaken during his tenure he exuded confidence that the district will be in a much better position in the years to come. With number of schools gradually increased around the district, construction of roads, hospitals various other activities to increase the revenue position of the council, he is hopeful that Dima Hasao is in right track of development.