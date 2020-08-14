Gorlosa inaugurates new project at tourism hub

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, Aug 13: North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) chief executive member (CEM) Debolal Gorlosa has inaugurated several projects to boost the tourism sector in Dima Hasao on Thursday.

Gorlosa inaugurated approach road to Didaodip Waterfall, gallery, waterfall rest house, stone stepping at the Didaodip Waterfall, Maibang.

He also felicitated several sports persons and artistes on the occasion.

The Didaodip Waterfall is situated about 5km away from Didaodip village near NH-54 Maibang which has enchanting breath-taking view for all persons who love nature.

In his address, CEM Gorlosa said that this new tourist destination will attract people from all over the country and abroad. It will also boost the tourism sector of Dima Hasao district which is a wonderful spot for family picnics and adventure trips. He further said that the opening of this spot will create ample job opportunity for local youth.