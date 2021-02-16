Gorlosa inaugurates Shiksha Bhawan at Haflong

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, Feb 15: North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) chief executive member (CEM) Debolal Gorlosa inaugurated Shiksha Bhawan in the presence of NCHAC chairperson Ranu Langthasa, EM for education, Nandita Gorlosa and EM for adult education, Lalremsiama Darnei here on Monday.

Terming education as the most important aspect for development of the district, Gorlosa urged the people to work with commitment to fulfil the requirements of schools and upgrade the standard of the students’ fraternity so that it may be at par with those in other cities and states.

“With inauguration of the Shiksha Bhawan building, the three establishments of additional directorate, inspector of schools and deputy inspector of schools will now function under one roof which will ease the hardship faced by the teaching staff from various corners of the district during their official visits to Haflong and help them save time”, Gorlosa said requesting the employees to keep the surrounding neat and clean.

Expressing her happiness on inauguration of the building, NCHAC chairperson Ranu Langthasa said education is one of the most important subject for any state, as it is education that takes forward the rest of the matters along towards advancement of the state.

Congratulating the entire people associated in completion of the building of Shiksha Bhawan EM Lalremsiama Darnei spoke about the prospects of education sector in this district and the present team under the present CEM would grease their efforts to achieve the goal of turning Dima Hasao into a centre of excellence.

NCHAC principal secretary LZ Nampui also spoke on the occasion and expressed her happiness for starting of such building where the entire set up will add to the swiftness and smooth functioning of the departmental works.

The function started with the welcome speech by the inspector of school cum i/c additional director Biren Singh Engti and ended with the vote of thanks by district academic council secretary Krishna Chetry. The building was built at the cost of Rs 5 crore sanctioned under SOPD fund of 2015-16 and the work began from 2017.