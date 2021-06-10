Goroimari Health Wellness Centre faces security threat 

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, June 9: The poor infrastructure of the Goroimari Health Wellness centre under Laharighat block has raised eyebrows of the local people.

The local people alleged that there is no boundary wall around the Health Wellness Centre. The Health Wellness Centre has been running without the boundary wall since the establishment of the centre. Besides it has been alleged there was no quarter facility for the staff of the health centre for which they have to stay outside the health centre. Moreover, the centre has been running with only one doctor and two nurses to serve the patients during the current raging pandemic.

Situation has come to such a pass that some people of the locality have encroached on one bigha land belonging to the health centre taking advantage of non-construction of the boundary wall.

It is startling to know that two bigha lands of the health centre are lying abandoned due to non-construction of the boundary wall of the health centre. Locals of the greater Goroimari area have urged authorities of the department to intervene into the matter immediately.