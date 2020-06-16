Goswami inaugurates extended office of SITA

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 15: Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami inaugurated the extended office of State Innovation and Transformation Aayog (SITA), in the 2nd Floor of Gopinath Bordoloi Bhawan at Assam Legislative Assembly premises, Dispur on June 15. Addressing a formal gathering to commemorate the event, the Speaker Goswami lauded the initiatives taken by SITA in the wake of COVID 19 outbreak by submitting a report for revamping the economy to the Government. As SITA being the think-tank of the government, he said that SITA is the brain and the government is the body. At the same time, he showed his deep concern about the plight faced by the tea labourers and tea garden under ATC and suggested that SITA may look into the matter and to take some necessary steps with consultation with government.

Dipok Kumar Barthakur, Vice-Chairman, SITA in his speech thanked the Speaker for his kindness in offering space for extended office room for SITA in Gopinath Bordoloi Bhawan in the Assam Legislative Assembly premises. He elaborated that SITA has been entrusted with some responsibilities and the expectations have been to act on certain deliverables for the overall benefit of the state through good governance initiatives in the form of innovative ideas and policies that might help in transforming the service delivery mechanism in the state in the most desired lines. He hoped the initiative will help SITA in the long run in their endeavour to ensure ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Bikash’.

Speaking on the occasion SITA’s Advisor Dr Mridul Hazarika said that SITA is becoming more vibrant in its work and hoped it will take up the regional needs making rural economy grow. Speaking on the same line, SITA’s Advisor Dr KM Bujarbarua reiterates the work SITA has been undertaking in times of crisis and hoped for many more contributions. KN Hazarika, Advisor, SITA elaborated the works SITA has been undertaking and hoped with the support of the government SITA will be marching ahead.