Governor Releases An e-Book ‘Demystifying Maa Bagalamukhi’

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 1: Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi released a book ‘Demystifying Maa Bagalamukhi’ at Raj Bhawan on Tuesday. The book, authored by Lalithakutir Ramashesh Vishwanath, has been published as an e-book by Amazon’s Kindle.

The Governor said, “The author has attempted to not only clear the webs around Maa Bagalamukhi but also integrate her Mahavidya with the other nine Wisdom Goddesses.”

Dashamahavidyas, also known as the ten Wisdom Goddesses, are very profound and popular, not only in the Indian context but also in other Southeast Asian and western countries including the United States and Germany,” the Governor observed.

“Tara and Bagalamukhi have a very captivating appeal in terms of their overwhelming elements of peace, progress and prosperity. They both go hand-in-glove to uplift the Sadhaka equanimously in the material and spiritual fields. In my opinion, this book will serve scholars, Sadhakas and the readers in general to enlighten Shakta Philosophy in a holistic manner,” the Governor observed.