Governor rule in BTC: Hagrama to move HC

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 28: A day after Governor Jagdish Mukhi brought the administration of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) under his control, former BTC chief and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) president Hagrama Mohilary on Tuesday said his party would move the Gauhati High Court challenging the order.

By a notification, Governor brought the BTC administration under his control as the term of the BTC expired on Monday.

Rajesh Prasad, principal secretary to Governor, has been appointed as administration of the council while Siddharth Singh, commissioner and secretary has been appointed as principal secretary of the council.

Siddhartha Singh is likely to take over as the principal secretary of BTC from the incumbent Robinson Mushahary on Wednesday.

“I am still the chief of BTC, though it is not official. We demanded for six months extension of our government, but Governor did not allow. So we are going to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) at the court,” Mohilary told reporters here.

The election to 40 seats of BTC was slated for April 4 but was postponed due to the nationwide lockdown to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. Mohilary said that the elections should be conducted in October.

Mohilary -led BPF has ruled the BTC for 17 year since after signing of the Bodo peace Accord on February 10 2003.

While welcoming Governor’s rule in BTC, former Rajya Sabha MP and senior leader of United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) Urkhao Gwra Brahma said it was right decision.

Brahma hoped that the State Election Commission (SEC) will conduct the election as soon as the situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic improves in the state.

Brahma claimed that various political parties and government have demanded Governor’s rule in BTC and said the demand is justified.

“The BPF’s demand for extension of the term of the council for six month is not justified. The term of the council can be extended in some situation and circumstances. But when the election schedule was announced and half of the electoral procedure was completed, there is no question of extension of term,” he said.

“At present situation, Governor’s rule is justified. But the BTC administration should not be kept under Governor for more than six month. It will lead to another constitutional crisis. So election should be conduicted within six months,” he added.

Congress and All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) have also welcomed the imposition of Governor’s rule in BTC.