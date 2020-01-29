Govt allocates 30% NEC funds for neglected sections of society

New projects to focus development of deprived areas

NEW DELHI, Jan 29 (AGENCIES): The Centre on Wednesday approved allocation of 30 per cent funds of the North Eastern Council (NEC) for new projects for focused development of deprived areas and neglected sections of society.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per the plans, allocation of 30 per cent of NEC funds will be for new projects under the existing ‘Schemes of North Eastern Council’ for focussed development of deprived areas; deprived or neglected sections of society and emerging priority sectors in the Northeastern states.

The balance allocation shall be bifurcated in the existing two components — state component-60 per cent and central component-40 per cent, according to an official statement.

There will be a revision of the NEC guidelines for simplification of appraisal and approval mechanism.

Projects will be allowed under state component, up to 25 per cent of each state’s normative allocation, for sectors not covered in the mandate of NEC, but which are considered important as per local felt needs as per the recommendations of the state governments.

The projects under the existing “Schemes of NEC” will accrue socio-economic benefits to the marginalised and vulnerable groups of people in backward and neglected areas of the Northeastern states.

It will lead to faster decision-making and quick implementation of projects, the statement said.