Govt announces slew of infra projects

It is highest capital investment in Assam history: Himanta

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 12: Assam is set to witness a huge infrastructural change in coming days, as the state government has decided to undertake major developmental projects worth several crore across the state.

To this effect, the state government has earmarked a sum of Rs 10,000 crore, which will be the highest capital investment in the history of the state, finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said this before the media here on Saturday.

“We will begin the work of establishing four new medical colleges at Biswanath Chariali, Charaideo, Goalpara and the second one in Guwahati from December,” Sarma said.

“The second medical college to be built in the city will be the best one in the entire eastern region in terms of infrastructure and other treatment facilities. The medical college will be built in collaboration with Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) and Kalapahar TB Hospital,” he also said.

Rs 2,050 crore have been set aside for building these four medical colleges by the state government, the minister said.

Two more flyovers – one at Maligaon in Guwahati and the other at Mission Chariali in Tezpur will also be constructed.

The construction work of both the flyovers will begin next month, Himanta said.

The flyover in Maligaon will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 420.75 crore. This flyover will connect the road that is being constructed on the way to Kamakhya temple.