Govt bans gutka, pan masala containing tobacco, nicotine for another year

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 11: Health and Family Welfare Department, government of Assam extended the prohibition order against the manufacture, storage, transportation, display, distribution or sale of Gutka, Pan Masala or any chewing materials containing tobacco and nicotine as ingredients under the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011 read with Section 26 of the Food Safety and Standards Acts, 2006 for a period of another 1 year.

Notably, after the continuous demand from Consumers’ Legal Protection Forum (CLPF), Assam Commissioner of Food Safety, Assam had for the first time issued a Notification Vide No.FSC.12/2013/979 on November 22, 2019 imposing prohibition on the manufacture, storage, transportation, display, distribution or sale of Gutka, Pan Masala or any chewing materials containing tobacco and nicotine.

On the other hand, on November 11, 2020, Advocate Ajoy Hazarika, Secretary, Consumers’ Legal Protection Forum, Assam led a delegation and meet Monalisa Goswami, Commissioner and Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department in-charge of Food Safety, Assam and submitted a memorandum demanding extension of the previous prohibition order for a period of another year.

Advocate Hazarika, on behalf of the forum, thanked the government of Assam for the timely extension order and said that in the present Covid-19 situation, use of tobacco products are very dangerous as also pointed out by WHO and ICMR.