Govt college produces hand sanitizing solutions

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 21: Considering the demand for hand sanitizers amid the outbreak of Covid-19, the department of Chemistry, Kokrajhar Govt College has prepared an alcohol-based hand sanitizer solution in line with World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended formula for common use.

Teachers from the Chemistry department of Kokrajhar Govt College prepared the sanitizers to take preventive measures against coronavirus. Kokrajhar deputy commissioner Partha Pratim Majumdar, SP Rakesh Roushan, Principal of Kokrajhar Govt College Dr Banabina Brahma launched the hand sanitizing solutions at a programme held at college complex. Apart from this, the college has also circulated leaflets on awareness as well as the necessity to adapt certain practices during the time of corona virus epidemic.

Meanwhile, district administration in association with health and family welfare department has been carrying awareness programs across the districts. Medical staff and officials have been initiated with necessary measures to check people who are traveling from different places across the state as well nation. A medical team is camping at Kokrajhar railway station to check the train passengers. However, there is no screening trailer available in Kokrajhar to check the health condition of people in the district.