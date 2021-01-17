Govt committed to development of Bhuban Temple: Suklabaidya

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, Jan 17: The BJP-led Government of Assam is committed to the development of the most ancient and traditional Bhuban temple in Cachar district.

Government has taken up various projects to be implemented for the development of Bhuban temple.

Environment and Forest, Excise and Fisheries Minister, Parimal Suklabaidya said this while laying the foundation stone for infrastructure development of Bhuban temple at a cost of Rs 10 lakh under the Assam Darshan project at a function held at temple premises on Saturday.

Suklabaidya said the state government was keen to develop Bhuban Hills like the Kamakhya temple at Nilachal Hills in Guwahati.

Former MLA of Lakhipur, Rajdeep Gowala, who was present at the function, has already given a grant of Rs 10 lakh from his MLA Area Development Fund for the infrastructure development of Bhuban temple.

Minister, Suklabaidya and former MLA, Gowala spoke to officials of the Bhubaneswar Temple Development Committee about the two projects so that construction work could begin in right earnest. At the same time, an outline was made for the development of Bhuban Tirtha in the coming days.

Minister, Suklabaidya said Rs 10 crore has already been sanctioned under the Signature project and Rs 4.98 crore under the Assam Darshan for the construction of the road leading up to Bhuban temple.

Former MLA, Gowala, President of Bhubaneswar Tirtha Development Committee, BC Nath, Co-ordinator, Somen Das, General Secretary, Vibhas Chakraborty and Publicity Secretary, Rajendra Prasad Gowala, Zilla Parishad Member, Swapan Das and senior journalist of DD, Duina Barbarua also spoke on the occasion.

The Minister was accompanied by BJP Narsinghpur General Secretary, Kamlesh Das, West Dhalai Zilla Parishad representative, Vishnudayal Gowala, Youth Morcha Cachar District Vice President, Krishna Jiban Debnath, Assistant Engineer, Siddharth Bhattacharya and Utpal Suklabaidya, Ramanuja Goswami, Samrat Chakraborty, Sudip Kumar and others.