Govt committed to early completion of Baithou Cultural Project: Sonowal

6th biennial conference of Tinsukia district unit of AASKSU held

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 4: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that one of the remarkable successes of the present State government in Assam has been to strengthen peace and harmony as no incident of ethnic violence took place in the state during the last four and a half years.

He attributed this to the State government’s exemplary initiatives for fostering peace and harmony among all communities living in Assam. The chief minister said this while taking part as the chief guest at the 6th biennial conference of Tinsukia district unit of All Assam Sonowal Kachari Students’ Union (AASKSU) which was held at Dandidhar Phatowali Samannay Kshetra, Bihiya village at Dangori in Tinsukia district on Monday. He added that as a result of the government’s committed efforts more than one lakh indigenous families were able to get land pattas after 7 decades of the country’s independence. He further informed that the State government would provide land pattas to another 1 lakh landless indigenous families shortly.

Highlighting the State government’s unrelenting tirade against corruption, the chief minister said that the Assam government had brought about significant reforms in the Assam Public Service Commission and as a result, recruitment processes are being held in the most transparent manner facilitating meritorious students to secure government jobs. He also highlighted the progresses made in making the state free from illegal migration, insurgency and pollution.

Appreciating the role played by AASKSU for uplifting the Sonowal Kachari community as well as strengthening the greater Assamese society, Sonowal urged upon the union to flag the issues of the students’ community for its greater benefits. He also assured to take necessary measures for addressing all issues relating to improvement of infrastructure etc. of Dangori Higher Secondary School and to positively look into the demand for setting up a college at Dangori apart from State Government’s committed efforts for early completion of Baithou Cultural Project transforming it into an important destination of spiritual tourism.

The chief minister in the meeting also felicitated Pramod Sonowal, an exponent of Baithou culture besides felicitating a few other successful candidates of Combined Competitive Examination 2018 conducted by APSC, during the occasion. Sadia MLA and President of the reception committee Balin Chetia delivered the welcome speech while Union Minister of State for Food Processing Remeswar Teli and MP Pradan Baruah also spoke on the occasion.

President of AASKSU Debananda Chaleng delivered the keynote speech in the meeting which was presided over by the President of Tinsukia district unit of the students’ union Bidyut Sonowal. Minister of State (i/c) for Tea Tribes Welfare Sanjay Kishan, MLA Binod Hazarika, CEM of Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council Dipu Ranjan Makrary, Deputy CEM of Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council Tankeswr Sonowal, President of All Assam Sonowal Kachari Kalyan Sangha Bhuban Chandra Bora, President of All Assam Sonowal Kachari Nari Sangha Rashmi Rekha Sonowal were also in the meeting among others.