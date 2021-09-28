Govt mulls lifting all Covid curbs from Nov 1 

Efforts on to revive Covid-hit tourism sector: CM

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 27: “Assam’s food, handloom, handicraft, tribal culture and natural beauty must be explored by the world,” said chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in his address at the World Tourism Day programme organised by the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra on Monday.

Sarma explored the stalls put up at the venue for exhibiting handicraft and handloom items of various self-help groups by Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission.

Speaking at the programme, the chief minister said that the tourism industry has been hit hard due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the state government was making efforts to revive the sector as the pandemic situation has improved significantly.

“The Assam Government is working towards lifting all Covid restrictions from November 1 in the state and putting all out efforts on bringing maximum people under the ambit of vaccination,” he said.

He further said optimistically that from 2022, Covid would no longer be able to threaten life and livelihood of people around the world and the tourism industry would witness a major boost as people would travel extensively after remaining in Covid restrictions for 2 years.

At the programme, the chief minister announced a scheme of the Tourism Department to provide Rs 2 lakh each to 142 tour operators and Rs 25,000 each to 605 tour guides as a relief package to overcome Covid pandemic losses.

The chief minister also stressed on the need to attractively package less explored destinations of Assam for outside visitors while not keeping the tourism circuit limited to only Kaziranga National Park and other known places.

He also asserted that militancy has been controlled to a large extent in the state as several extremist groups are in talks with the government. He called on tour operators to aggressively market beautiful places in Dima Hasao, KarbiAnglong, BTR etc taking advantage of the prevailing peaceful situation.

He also appreciated Indian Railways for starting Vistadome rail service from Guwahati to New Haflong in Dima Hasao which would go a long way in popularising the hill station.

Tourism minister Bimal Borah also spoke at the programme and highlighted the importance of domestic tourists to revive the industry after the pandemic. Self-employment avenues generation potential of the sector is huge and it must be tapped for providing employment, he said.

